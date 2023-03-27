Even the new Hyundai Sonata gets Staria’d for 2023

Hyundai just can’t stop launching cars, can they? In the last three years, we’ve seen the all-new Tucson, the first-ever Staria, the refreshed Palisade, and more. There are more foreign releases too, namely the updated Elantra and the new-generation Accent. But Hyundai isn’t finished with the new car onslaught yet.

Hyundai’s latest launch belongs to a rather dwindling segment. That model is the Sonata, the South Korean automaker’s midsize sedan. Despite midsize sedan sales shirking worldwide over the years, Hyundai has still made the effort to give it a major facelift. Yes, it looks much different than the outgoing model, but it’s still (somewhat) the same car under the skin.

The 2023 edition now boasts a face inspired by the company’s van, the Staria. We see the LED strip right by the hood line, along with a wide ‘bottom breather’ grille and bumper-mounted headlights. Also new this year is the hood, bumper design, and even the fenders. As far as facelifts go, this is a substantial one.

But what about the rest of the car? Well, you’ll see bits of the old car on the doors and rear section. There are a few tweaks around the rear, namely the rear bumper and the tail lights. Hyundai also gave the car a new set of wheel options for the midsize sedan.

Aside from the exterior, the Sonata’s interior gets a major overhaul too. The new Sonata gets a new instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Instead of two separate panels, these are now displayed through one panel with individual screens. The dashboard face gets a heavy update too with a flatter, more minimalist look. Last but not least is the steering wheel that adapts a new three-spoke design. The door panels are unchanged for this update.

There are no mention of engine specifications just yet. That said, it’s likely a carryover from the current model. These include a range of small capacity turbo engines, larger 2.0 and 2.5-liter units, along with a hybrid and LPG version. Hyundai adds that all-wheel drive will become an option for the new Sonata.

Full specs and details of the heavily updated Hyundai Sonata will be released during the Seoul Mobility Show from March 30 to April 9, 2023.

