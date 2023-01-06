The final Aston Martin DBS will produce 759hp

Less than five years after it was launched, the Aston Martin DBS–which only recently lost its Superleggera tag–is soon to lose its place in the Aston lineup. Yup, another V12 bites the dust.

But wait, there’s a silver lining afoot: the grand tourer is set to bow out in a blaze of glory with the DBS 770 Ultimate edition, teased for the first time in the video below.

If you’re prepared to take the scenic route to the end of the page, your reward is further details. This farewell DBS will produce 770PS (hence the name, duh), or 759hp; a modest amount more than the 715hp available in the standard car.

Only 499 examples will be built, with the full reveal due early this year. So we don’t have long to wait, in other words.

Aston says the 770 Ultimate has been ‘re-engineered,’ with ‘sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design,’ making this ‘a final edition flagship to surpass them all.’

Remember the, er, normal DBS hits 0-100kph in 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 340kph with that 5.2-liter V12, so there’s little doubt the 770 Ultimate will push the boat out further in those areas.

And no doubt the extra performance–combined with the exclusivity–will be reflected in the price, too…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

