BMW has unveiled new M Performance parts for the M2

The recipe for reactions to new BMW M cars has been fairly formulaic in recent years. First comes the standard car and we are all lightly shocked at its bold and controversial styling, then a couple of weeks later come the extra BMW M Performance Parts, and generally we want to rinse our eyeballs with hot, soapy water to ensure that whatever we’ve just seen is erased from memory forever…

Things have been slightly different with the new M2, though, not least because some in the TG office are rather big fans of its chunky looks and chipmunk cheeks. However, these new M Performance Parts have certainly hit the usual brief. Just look at what they’ve done to the poor M2 above.

The exterior parts are mostly made from exposed carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, with a front splitter and carbon air intakes up front. Down the side there’s mirror caps, side skirt attachments, and some weird stick-on bits behind each wheel, while at the back you can choose between a lip spoiler or the monstrous thing you see in picture one at the top of this page. There’s a carbon rear diffuser back there, too, plus a roof spoiler and the now-familiar pyramid-shaped titanium exhaust setup.

The exhaust is apparently 8kg lighter than the standard M2’s, and BMW reckons it brings “distinct racing-car acoustics.” Then there’s the M Performance suspension, which is fully-adjustable and allows you to lower the ride height by up to 10mm.

There’s no extra power on offer (you do now get a huge 454hp as standard), but BMW will also sell you lightweight forged wheels in black or bronze, and you can have an ‘M Performance antenna cover’ and an ‘M Performance tow strap’ to really complete the look. Please don’t.

Anyway, on the inside there’s much carbon fiber and Alcantara, with new knee pads, an armrest, and a special ‘M Performance steering wheel Pro.’ The latter gets even thicker Alcantara grips, large thumb rests, and a slightly flattened bottom section. Then there’s the carbon fiber shift paddles, the carbon fiber sill plates, and the special velour carpets.

So, what do we think, folks?

