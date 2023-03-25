Chevrolet bids farewell to the Camaro with this Collector’s Edition

Something weird is happening in the car world. There’s a peculiar convergence as we say farewell to some treasured models. First the DBS, then V12 Wraith, then the Dodge Challenger, now it’s the Chevy Camaro’s turn.

Described as “a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs,” the Camaro rose to fame in the ’60s as a Ford Mustang rival. Early 1970s racing successes would pave the way for a glorious career in a number of global racing series, including NASCAR, IMSA GT Series and various hot rod series, to name but a few.

Having been hugely commended for both style and performance over five decades, Chevrolet is retiring the sixth-gen Camaro, after almost a decade on the market in this particular guise, at the end of 2024.

To commemorate the event, Chevy is adding a Collector’s Edition package to the 2024 Camaro RS and SS, and on a finite number of ZL1 cars in North America. Paying homage to the model, there’ll be more info on the Collector’s Edition before orders start later in 2023, though Chevy has revealed it’ll “resurface ties that date back to the development of the first-gen.” Codenamed ‘Panther’ we’re curious to see what’ll be revealed.

The Camaro is no ordinary car, having earned its stripes as a cultural icon with various media appearances too. Hot Wheels and Lego fans will fondly dig out their prized models (set to go up in value, no doubt) and who can forget Bumblebee?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

