Chevrolet Philippines announces last call for Camaro orders

The Chevrolet Camaro has always been popular, with its big, brash, beautiful stance and big engines under the hood. But its fame reached a new level when it was featured in Michael Bay’s Transformers movies. The sequels became progressively worse, to the point that they became unintelligible CGI Hollywood money machines. But the Camaro’s popularity remained unscathed.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you’re a fan and still want to see one in your garage, time is running out. Chevrolet Philippines has announced that it is accepting final orders for the Camaro. The muscle car’s production will end in January 2024, and no confirmation has been made what happens to the model after that. The current sixth-generation Camaro retails for P4,266,888, and reservations can be placed at any of the 19 dealerships nationwide.

Introduced worldwide in 2015, the sole Camaro variant here has a 2.0-liter turbocharged in-line four engine with 275hp and 398Nm of torque. It’s shod with machined 20-inch wheels, with a Brembo brake package underneath.

Inside it has sport bucket seats with power and memory functions, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a heads-up display.

Should you get too excited behind the wheel, an alien robot won’t save you but you do get ample safety features: There’s the patented StabiliTrak® System, anti-lock brakes (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and built-in reverse camera.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Chevrolet Philippines

All Chevrolet Philippines cars come with a 5-year warranty, automatic enrollment to the 24/7 Chevrolet Roadside Assistance for three years, and access to the 24/7 Chevy Hotline.

If Chevrolet puts the Camaro on hiatus after 2024, then it will become scarce and desirable. If you’ve always wanted one, best to place your order soon.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓