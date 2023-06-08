It’s the end of the line for the Chevrolet Camaro

After announcing that production of the sixth-gen Camaro is to end, Chevrolet has now revealed the icon’s swansong Collector’s Edition that it promised a few months back. A moment of silence, please.

Only 350 of these special Camaros are to be built for the North American market, with power coming from a 3.6-liter V6, 6.2-liter V8 or supercharged 6.2-liter V8 depending on spec.

The original Camaro was codenamed ‘Panther’ during its development in the 1960s, and Chevy Performance’s design director Rich Scheer explains: “We found it fitting for this Collector’s Edition Camaro to officially recognize the significance of the original code name and share it with Camaro enthusiasts.

“Of course, the name ‘Panther’ influenced the colors used, Panther Black Metallic for SS and Panther Matte Black for ZL1.” The first matte finish offered on a factory-fresh Camaro, we’re reliably informed.

Meanwhile, there’s also a front splitter and a matching rear spoiler doused in the new palette, complementing the red brake calipers, black lug nuts, and the ZL1’s racing stripes.

Inside, each example will have a serialized steering wheel badge indicating the car’s place in the sequence and the picture of a panther. Oh, and special floor mats.

Buyers of the Camaro Collector’s Edition will get a welcome kit—complete with posters showing the Camaro across its generations—but ZL1 customers will be treated to a Shinola Canfield Sport watch, inscribed with the serial number of their vehicle. Fancy.

With the Dodge Challenger having also bowed out in a flurry of special editions earlier this year, the wait begins for news of a replacement. Cross those fingers and toes...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

