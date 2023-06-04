The most beautiful car ever made has been electrified

EV conversion specialist Electrogenic’s latest project has electrified the iconic Jaguar E-Type, again. This time, the brand makes use of its ‘plug’n’play’ electric conversion kit in the car Jaguar now wants you to forget.

Lighter than the original ’60s predecessor, this E-Type clocks 0-60mph in less than six seconds and is rated to over 161kph via its 160hp/623Nm ft zero-emission powertrain.

Compatible with Jaguar E-Type Series 1, 2 and 3, there are three versions of the retrofit kits. They’re capable of anything from 240-322 kilometers on one charge, and support rapid charging, where a full charge takes just under an hour.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

This all-electric E43 package has the middle “E48s” option. It has 43kW of batteries, drives roughly 250km of range on one charge and has Eco, Sport and Traffic profiles to optimize power.

Inside, original Smith instruments have been repurposed to display state of charge, electric motor temperature and charger temperature.

Electrogenic says the conversion kit is ‘drop in’ and entirely reversible—just in case you change your mind and want to head back to petrol power.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Steve Drummond, co-founder at Electrogenic, said: “We’re delighted to reveal the first customer E-Type fitted with our game-changing drop-in conversion kit. Thanks to our cutting-edge, proprietary EV technology, the E-Type—for many the most beautiful car of all—is now just as good to drive as it is to look at. Our drop-in kit range preserves this true British design icon for the future, ensuring it can be admired—and enjoyed—by generations to come.”

Finished in an opalescent silver blue, the Jag joins the eclectic mix of electric car conversions Electrogenic has done. The Oxfordshire-based brand has given Land Rovers, classic Minis and Porsche 911s, among others, its ‘future-proofing’ treatment.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Drummond added: “Having seen extraordinary international demand since we launched our drop-in kit range at the end of last year, it’s immensely satisfying to now be delivering kit converted classics—like this stunning E-Type—to new owners all over the world, ready to be enjoyed for decades to come.”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.