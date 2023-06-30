GAC launches the Raize-fighting GS3 Emzoom with P998k starting price

You’ve seen the Empow. You’ve seen the Emkoo. Now, behold: the new GS3 Emzoom. Yet another quirky nameplate added to the local GAC lineup.

The GS3 Emzoom is GAC’s subcompact-crossover offering, competing directly with the likes of the Toyota Raize and the MG ZS. It’s a stylish small five-seater that replaces the old GS3, slotting right under the Emkoo in the roster.

The GS3 Emzoom design is highlighted by GAC’s ‘Flying Wing’ front grille with sleek LED headlamps. The interior, meanwhile, is adorned by a plethora of leather and soft-touch materials and features a two-tone finish.

Under the hood, the crossover is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 174hp and 240Nm of torque. This is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Extra tech here include a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, and this screen is paired with a seven-inch LCD instrument cluster.

Prices for the GAC GS3 Emzoom start at just a smidge under P1 million at P998,000. Three variants are available in total, and available colors include Salt Lake Blue, Graphene Grey, Moonlight Grey, Ivory White, and silver. You can check out the full price list below.

GAC GS3 Emzoom 2023 prices

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

GAC GS3 Emzoom 1.5L GS DCT – P998,000

GAC GS3 Emzoom 1.5L GB DCT – P1,098,000

GAC GS3 Emzoom 1.5L GL DCT – P1,198,000

Curious to find out more about the new Emzoom? We’ll have more details up soon, so watch this space.