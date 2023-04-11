Goodyear has launched a new Assurance tire model for PH

If you’re in the market for a new set of tires, you might want to take a look at Goodyear. That’s because Goodyear Philippines recently launched a new tire, the Assurance ComfortTred. The company adds that this new tire is catered for Asia-Pacific markets, making it ideal for Philippine road conditions.

The Assurance ComfortTred is a passenger car tire that is oriented towards, well, comfort. Goodyear says it’s one of its quietest tires, improving refinement and keeping road noise at a minimum. It has something called The Assurance ComfortTred redefines serenity of a luxury driving experience through new ANX Technology, (Advanced Noise Cancelling Technology) that features an extra noise and vibration canceling layer.

But aside from gains in comfort, Goodyear adds that it has enhanced grip levels, particularly on wet roads. The Assurance ComfortTred has a tread compound that features a high amount of silica and resin for additional traction. A benefit of the new compound is incremental modulation to the road surface for a better contact patch and water evacuation. The higher grip levels also mean shorter braking distances.

The Goodyear Assurance ComfortTred is available for 16, 17, and 18-inch wheels. It is primarily for passenger cars, particularly for hatchbacks, sedans, and station wagons.

See the size options below:

PHOTO BY Goodyear Philippines

