The Haval Jolion hybrid vehicle get a five-star rating from ANCAP

One of the main questions new car brands face these days is the matter of safety. This is especially true for Chinese brands because there are so many just this past year.

To highlight the safety of its products, GWM Philippinest recently announced that its Haval Jolion HEV recently received five-star ratings from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). This is Australia and New Zealand’s independent car assessment body that subjects vehicles to a several tests to confirm safety performance, as well as high voltage battery integrity for the hybrid vehicle.

ANCAP’s assessment, including destructive crash testing (frontal offset and oblique pole tests), noted the effectivity of the Jolion’s standard safety features. These include all-scenario autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane support system with lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), emergency lane keeping (ELK), and an advanced speed assistance system (SAS).

It was also noted that the Jolion had center, dual frontal, side chest-protecting, and side head-protecting (curtain) airbags that helped get this safety score.

“To achieve a five-star ANCAP rating, production vehicles must perform at a high level across the four key safety categories, and are required to meet minimum score thresholds for each star rating level. For example, a vehicle cannot achieve a five-star ANCAP safety rating without providing a good level of protection to child occupants. ANCAP’s recent five-star safety rating for the Jolion HEV highlights its excellent safety qualities, and with this, every model in the HAVAL line up for the Philippines is now ANCAP five-star," shared Tonette Lee, marketing and sales director for GWM Philippines.

The Chinese carmaker also touts the Jolion’s power and fuel economy. Its 1.5-liter hybrid variant provides a combined output of 186hp and 375Nm of torque, and an average fuel consumption of 20km/L.

Inside there are ergonomically designed seats and a driver-focused cockpit, while generous legroom and ample trunk space keep occupants happy. Providing information and entertainment is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

