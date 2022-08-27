The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is limited to just 30 examples

Wig wearers of the world look away now, for this is the blustery new 400kph+ Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster. Good grief.

Hennessey says the Roadster is “nearly identical mechanically” to the F5 coupe, with the carbon-fiber tub meaning just “minor adjustments” were needed to ensure that the open-roofed variant was as stiff as the hard-top.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: Driver in viral video finally charged

Size comparo: How big is the all-new Honda BR-V?

That means bringing the noise is the now-familiar 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 that has been aptly titled Fury. A total of 1,817hp is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed single-clutch semi-auto gearbox, meaning the F5 Roadster has all the tools to break Hennessey’s own ‘world’s fastest convertible’ record. For reference, that was the 427.4kph top speed set by the Venom GT Spyder, and we know that the F5 coupe has already been up in that ballpark during testing but is yet to attempt a run at its reported 500kph top end.

Continue reading below ↓

Just 30 examples of the Roadster will be built (compared with 24 coupes, all sold out) and each will be individually tailored to its new owner. Well, you’d hope it would be for the asking price of around P166 million, wouldn’t you?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Anyway, to the roof. There’s no fancy folding mechanism here—just a single piece of Alcantara-lined carbon fiber that weighs a mere 8kg and is “secured with four quick release bolts and a pair of high-strength latches.” You do get a lovely carbon-fiber stand to display said roof on once you’ve disconnected it from the car, though. Oh, and there’s a new glass engine cover that allows you to see the whacking great V8 in all its glory, plus a new unique wheel design so that you know you’re looking at a Roadster (if the lack of a roof hadn’t given that away already).

Continue reading below ↓

So, what do we think folks? Would a Venom F5 Roadster be in your dream three-car garage?

Photos of the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster 2023

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.