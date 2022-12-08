Hyundai Stargazer awarded 4-star safety rating after ASEAN NCAP testing

Two Hyundai vehicles took part in the latest round of New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) crash tests. One passed with flying colors, the other had to settle for slightly less.

Let's get the more popular of the two models out of the way first. The Hyundai Stargazer was able to get 13.21 points for adult occupant protection (AOP), 14.48 for child occupant protection (COP), 12.04 for safety assist, and 8.75 for motorcycle safety. That's a total of 66.48 points, which is good enough for a four-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

Standard in all units of the seven-seat MPV are two front airbags, Isofix seats, anti-lock brakes. Optional safety features, meanwhile, include autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and a lane departure warning system. The units used during ASEAN NCAP testing were sourced from Indonesia.

The Creta did a little better. It scored 34.72 points for AOP, 15.56 for COP, 14.08 for safety assist, and 11.42 for motorcycle safety for a total of 75.78 points. That's good enough for a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

Like the Stargazer, units of the Creta used in testing came from Indonesia. Its safety package is pretty similar to the Stargazer's, but electronic stability control comes as a standard feature on all units.

â€œASEAN NCAP wishes warm congratulations to Hyundai for achieving impressive results for both of these models. This is another significant milestone for Hyundai to have its SUV and MPV models meet the required vehicle safety performance levels as stipulated in the ASEAN NCAP protocol, the ASEAN NCAP said in a statement.

Based on the result assessments of these two models show that Hyundai has placed greater emphasis on both the safety of its occupants and also other vulnerable road users. The awarded ASEAN NCAP ratings to both Creta and Stargazer mark a commitment by Hyundai to offer safer passenger cars to the public.

Will you still be buying either of these vehicles after seeing these results?