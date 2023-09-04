Report: Isuzu is one step closer to making an electric D-Max

A few months ago, it was reported that Isuzu was thinking about making an electric version of its popular pickup, the D-Max. At the time, Isuzu executives said it was ‘technically possible’, but did not go into greater detail. There was even no mention if Isuzu will push through with that idea when first asked about going electric.

Now, there’s an update regarding this matter. Per Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia (via PaulTan.org), plans are now underway to make an electric version of the Isuzu D-Max. If so, it’s just in time for the impending arrival of the Toyota Hilux EV. To recap, the electric Hilux has been confirmed for production by Toyota for the 2026 model year according to its corporate timeline.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

The Nikkei report adds that the pickup will be built in Isuzu’s assembly line in Samut Prakan, Thailand. Isuzu’s facility over there has been serving a vital role in the brand’s growth and expansion, not just in ASEAN but also neighboring regions, Australia, and New Zealand. The Samit Prakan plant has been rolling out D-Max models since 2002, the Alterra from 2004 to 2013, and the Mu-X since 2013.

Aside from that, the Japanese news agency reports that Isuzu has a target launch date for the electric D-Max. It is said that it could be out as early as 2025, but that’s if all plans fall into place. But should Isuzu succeed, it will beat Toyota to the punch by a year.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

Isuzu is perhaps best known for is diesel engines. Over the decades, it has earned a reputation for durability and reliability. So, where will that fit in Isuzu's future? It’s unlikely Isuzu will drop diesel power overnight, but the current automotive landscape dictates go electric or go bust.

PHOTO BY Dongfeng

That said, the possible D-Max EV will not be the first electric-powered mid-size pick-up. Technically, that title belongs to Nissan with the Dongfeng Rich 6 EV. The Dongfeng Rich 6 is based on the current generation Nissan Navara. Nissan supplies the chassis and most body panels to Dongfeng, while its electric drive system is made in-house. For those who are curious, the electric pickup makes 161hp, 420Nm of torque, and has a range of up to 350 kilometers.