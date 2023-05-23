Report: There’s a chance the next-gen Isuzu D-Max could get an EV version

For the longest time, Isuzu has been known as ‘the diesel experts’. After all, the brand has a well-earned reputation of robustness and reliability. But times are changing, and electrified is the buzzword of the automotive industry. So where does that leave Isuzu?

As it turns out, Isuzu is also thinking about its future in the world of electrified mobility. Australian publication Drive asked company executives if there is a chance the D-Max will, at the very least, have an electric option down the line. The answer might not shock you since the company says it’s ‘technically possible’.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

Now, this isn’t a confirmation that the D-Max EV is coming soon. The company even said development for that isn’t ongoing at the moment. However, there is a powertrain system that could be a good fit for the plug-in D-Max. Isuzu adds it can use some expertise from its EV division to make it happen. And, yes, Isuzu actually has an electric division.

If Isuzu pushes through with the idea of an electric D-Max, it could use the system found in the all-new N-Series EV light-duty truck. The new-generation N-Series was introduced in March 2023, and it offers a wide range of (relatively) compact electric powertrain options. One of the options include a 150kw (about 201hp) and 370Nm output, which is par for the course in similarly-sized pickups.

That said, it could use a bit more torque given that turbodiesel models range from 450Nm to 500Nm. For comparison, the current 3.0-liter in the D-Max puts out 189hp and 450Nm. So, the current EV that Isuzu makes produces 12 more horsepower, but 80Nm less torque than the diesel. Then again, if that same EV system can power the much heavier N-Series truck, that same arrangement might not be much of downgrade from the diesel.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

While development for an electric D-Max hasn’t started, Isuzu’s competitors are preparing their battery-powered pickups. Mitsubishi confirmed that it will release an electric Strada within the decade, while Toyota aims to launch the Hilux BEV by 2026. Even Ford is said to be pursuing the idea of an EV Ranger. If Isuzu wants to continue being a major player in the pickup market, it might have to play catch up as soon as it can.

