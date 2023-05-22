Want to drive an EV to Baguio? SM Malls actually has a charging station in the city

For years, certain challenges have been in the way of EV expansion in the Philippines: the lack of charging infrastructure, needed legislation, the upfront costs, and inadequate subsidies, to name a few. The revolution, however, has already begun.

For its part, SM Investments has begun building its very own electrical charging network grid to help address some of the issues concerning electrification. The company is now leading the advent of e-charging with a range of electric stations across 27 malls in the country, one of which is located in Baguio.

From SM Aura to SM Baguio, the company is pushing its environmental awareness initiatives forward under the SM Green Movement. It has equipped Wallbox Type 2 chargers across most of its stations. SM Baguio specifically offers Tritium fast chargers that can fill up an electric car’s battery in approximately 60 minutes. Needed plug-in duration ranges from five minutes to half a day depending on capacity, and electric vehicle owners may bring their own adapters as needed. This makes driving an electric vehicle all the way to Baguio more feasible.

Most important? This whole system is free.

“The EV charging stations in SM Supermalls are one of the sustainability initiatives under the SM Green Movement,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan. “Aside from advocating air conservation and clean energy through this innovation, we champion solid waste management, water conservation, energy efficiency, and disaster resilience for a greener, safer tomorrow.”

SM Investments aims to minimize the country’s collective carbon emissions while simultaneously reducing transportation costs between cities and provinces, potentially having positive effects on tourism in the future.

With this recent rise of charging stations in the country, are you getting more enticed in trying out EVs? Share your thoughts in the comments.

