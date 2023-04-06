Can you see what's changed in the 2024 Jeep Wrangler?

The Jeep Wrangler is the type of SUV that doesn’t need much updating. Besides, the Wrangler was around long before the term SUV was coined, and it traces its roots to the original, mass-produced Willys Jeep from the ‘40s. But that doesn’t stop Jeep from giving it a facelift from time to time, and that’s exactly what the Wrangler gets for the 2024 model year.

PHOTO BY Jeep

From the outside, the most obvious change is the grille. Bucking the trend of most cars these days, the one in the new Wrangler is smaller and slimmer than before. Of course, it still retains the signature seven-slot design, a must in every Jeep product. The smaller grille allows the new Wrangler to be fitted with the factory-installed 8,000-lb.-capacity (over 3,600kg) Warn winch.

The rest of the exterior updates are relatively minor. These include a windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna, 10 all-new wheel designs and multiple open-air freedom options. Jeep has also made something called the Sky One-Touch powertop that allows for an open-air driving experience without detaching the roof.

PHOTO BY Jeep

A new variant joins the 2024 Wrangler lineup. Dubbed the Willys, it comes standard with larger tires, more ground clearance, high fender flares and improved traction. Speaking of traction, all models can be fitted with a Dana 44 HD Full Float solid rear axle that allows for tire upsizing by customers.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Inside, the major change is the new infotainment system. The Wrangler leaps into the modern age with a much larger display that now measures 12.3-inches. The infotainment system now boasts the latest UConnect 5 software and adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions. Jeep also added a feature called Trails Offroad that offers off-road trail guides for the 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails loaded right into the Uconnect 5 system.

There are four available engine options for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler. It starts with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder with 270hp and 400Nm of torque. Up next is the 3.6-liter V6 that puts out 260hp and 360Nm of torque. But for those who want the meatiest engine option, there’s the whopping 6.4-liter V8 HEMI that packs 470hp and 637Nm of torque. The V8 is exclusive to the Wrangler 392 model.

PHOTO BY Jeep

At the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s the plug-in hybrid option for the Wrangler 4xe models. The 4xe uses a 2.0-liter turbo engine that’s mated to dual electric motors. A 400-volt, 17-kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion, nickel manganese cobalt battery pack provides juice to those motors. The total system output is 375hp and 637Nm of torque. Jeep even claims a fuel economy of up to 20.8 km/L.

Given the Wrangler’s popularity in the Philippines, we can expect this model to land here eventually. As for what kind of specification, that remains to be seen.