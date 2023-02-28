Report: Week-long Jeepney strike to start on March 6

About a week ago, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced a new deadline for the total phase out of traditional jeepneys. That date was set for June 30, 2023, following several extensions that the agency gave prior. But despite multiple grace periods that the LTFRB gave in the past, various transport groups are still not happy about the new deadline.

In response, these groups have announced that they will hold a ‘tigil pasada’ this coming Monday, March 6, 2023. Not only that, but their protests will also last for a whole week, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI). Per PDI, transport groups such as Manibela, Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide, Alsa Jeep, and the National Confederation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines are urging the LTFRB to scrap the June 30 deadline.

“If the LTFRB would not take back the memorandum circular, we will proceed with this and it’s not only going to be a strike, we will also bring the traditional jeeps and UV express in front of the LTFRB so they could see how big we are,” said Mar Valbuena, national president for Manibela. The protests will not just be held in Metro Manila. The participanting groups said that there will also be strikes in Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

Should the June 30 deadline be upheld, traditional jeepney operators who do not comply run the risk of getting their franchises revoked. The deadline also applies to PUVs nationwide, meaning old PUJ operators within and outside the Metro must adhere to the announcement. On top of that, these operators must join a transport cooperative before the said date.

Per the LTFRB’s figures, there are still about 25,000 operators who have yet to adhere to the new PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP) rules and regulations.

