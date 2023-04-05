The KG Mobility Torres is Ssangyong’s (hopeful) rebirth

Among all the South Korean automakers, one could say that Ssangyong hasn’t had the best of times. It's had its ups and downs over the decades, and practically floundered over the last few years. But recently, the brand’s had a bit of an overhaul with new management and a new name: KG Mobility.

And with that, here’s the first model under its new guide, the Torres. Okay, so it was badged as a Ssangyong for a few months, but the Torres doesn’t just represent a new chapter for the brand, it’s a whole new beginning. But what does the Torres have to offer?

The KG Mobility Torres sits in the compact crossover class, putting it in the same category as the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4. It’s based on the Ssangyong Korando, but the Torres gets its own suspension tuning and unique parts to differentiate it from its (slightly) smaller sibling.

Of course, the Torres continues Ssangyong’s tradition of having, um, interesting styling, but it’s safe to say that it’s a lot better than the company’s efforts from the mid-’00s. There’s a hint of old-school SUV at the front, accompanied by chunky fender flares on the side and an asymmetrical tailgate design. As for the interior, it adapts a minimalist design with screens just about everywhere.

Powering the Torres is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine, and there’s no turbodiesel option. The lone engine choice is good for 168hp and 280Nm of torque. It then shifts with a six-speed automatic transmission.

However, there is another version of the Torres that KG Mobility would like to highlight, and that’s the EVX version. As you’ve probably guessed from its name, this is the electric version of the Torres.

The Torres EVX gets a unique front-end treatment compared to its turbopetrol counterpart that features a smoother and more streamlined design. Moving inside, the interior gets a floating center console and a different look for its digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

The Torres EVX uses a 73.4kWh battery that’s hooked to a single electric motor. That motor produces 201hp and has a projected range of 500 kilometers.