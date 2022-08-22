The new Lamborghini Urus Performante heads into 2023 with more power, carbon fiber

This is the new and improved Lamborghini Urus Performante, and the first thing to note is that it has already broken the record for the fastest SUV to complete the famous Pikes Peak hill climb.

It’s almost a shame that Pikes Peak is paved these days, though, because one of the headline updates for this Performante is a new dirt track-honed, oversteery Rally mode. Yep, you can now take your Urus off-road... at speed. We implore all Urus Performante buyers to do this immediately upon taking delivery. In fact, we’ve already given said Rally mode a go with a drive in a camouflaged Performante prototype at the Nardo proving ground in Italy.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

So, what else is new? Well, the Mansory-esque looks are thanks to sharp new bumpers front and rear, a new rear spoiler, massive optional 22- or 23-inch wheels and the (also optional) exposed carbon-fiber hood. Not subtle, is it? Then again, when was the last time you met a subtle Urus driver? And when was the last time you saw one that wasn’t wearing a private registration plate?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

NCR mayors show unity in continued implementation of no-contact apprehension program

Experts: Expect auto loan interest rates in PH to rise following BSP hike

Anyway, that’s a whole different kettle of fish we’re looking at there. Back to the Performante. It’s not just the hood that’s made from carbon. In fact, the Urus has been on a diet that sees it shed 47kg in total. The bumpers, roof, wheel arches, diffuser, front splitter, and the protruding roof spoiler are all made from the lightweight weave, with the newly designed bits increasing overall downforce by 8% while also managing to cut drag. Impressive.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

However, we live in a world inspired by The Andrea True Connection philosophy of ‘More, More, More,’ so of course the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has had its wick turned up. Sensibly, though. Power increases by 16hp to 657hp, with torque remaining at 850Nm but the 0–100kph time dropping to a frankly preposterous 3.3 seconds. Worth remembering that, despite the Weight Watchers program, this is still a 2,150kg SUV.

Continue reading below ↓

There are more hardware changes from the standard Urus, though. The air suspension has been swapped out for stiffer steel springs combined with adaptive dampers. That drops the ride height by 20mm, with the track widened by 16mm. The new carbon bumpers mean the Performante is 25mm longer than the original Urus, too. There’s a new diff to better distribute the torque, the steering has been recalibrated for more feel, and Lamborghini says the rear-wheel steering is quicker to react. A shouty titanium Akrapovic exhaust now comes as standard and there’s fresh trim, new stitching, and many carbon fiber options inside.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

The Performante is far from just a simple facelift, then. Which is lucky given that prices will start at £204,312 (P13.5 million). Sounds like a lot, but remember this is the car that funds the development of Lambo’s Aventador and Huracán successors, so we should all get out there and buy one right away. Just make sure you take it on a rally stage one day…

More photos of the Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.