The upcoming new Lamborghini Urus has set a record at Pikes Peak

Lamborghini has set a new Pikes Peak record for production SUVs, taking a camouflaged “yet-to-be-revealed new Urus model” up the famous Colorado mountain in 10m 32.064s. Rapid.

That time—set by hill climbing champion and Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli—is almost 18 seconds quicker than the previous record set by Rhys Millen in the W12-engined Bentley Bentayga back in 2018.

It’s official, too. The record wasn’t set during the yearly Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, but it was run on exactly the same 12.42-mile course with the road closed and the official timekeepers of the event present.

The Urus itself was ‘standard’ save for a few safety modifications (a roll cage, racing seats, and fire extinguisher system) but we won’t see the car without the camo wrap until its premiere in mid-August. Will it just be a mid-life facelift with a few styling changes? The front and rear bumpers look to have been redesigned and there are new vents in the bonnet.

We’ll have to wait and see, although Lamborghini has said that it was running the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 we’re used to. The wick may have been turned up for this new version, though.

“The decision to test ourselves at Pikes Peak reflects the Lamborghini spirit of ‘expect the unexpected’, and demonstrates the outstanding performance of the new Urus model to be presented shortly,” said Lambo’s CTO Rouven Mohr.

Interesting. Very interesting…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

