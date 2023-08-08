Mazda PH introduces Mazda 6 20th Anniversary Edition

Just when you thought midsize cars will fade into the sunset, Mazda reminds us of why they have a special place in our hearts. The Japanese carmaker has just announced the Mazda 6 20th Anniversary Edition, to commemorate three generations and 20 years of Mazda's midsize marvel.

This special Mazda 6 comes in two newly-developed Takuminuri Colors: Artisan Red Premium and Rhodium White Premium. It has special 20th Anniversary Edition badges on each front fender. It also has a different glossy front grille and high-gloss 19-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin likewise conveys the 6's plush vibe. Tan-colored Leganu suede is used on the dashboard, and full-grain Nappa leather cossets the driver and passengers. The front headrests also have the 20th anniversary logo.

Under the hood is the same 2.5-liter naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G engine that puts out 187hp and 252Nm of torque. The engine has cylinder deactivation for better fuel efficiency. Mazda did say the power steering has been updated for more tactile feedback at medium and high speeds.

As this is a premium car, it has all the safety systems needed to keep its precious human cargo safe. There's Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, Front and Rear Smart City Brake Support, and Driver Attention Alert. These are in addition to the i-Activsense suite the Mazda 6 already has: Adaptive LEDs, lane departure warning with lane keep, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert.

“Since its introduction in the Philippines, the Mazda6 has captivated driving enthusiasts with its blend of style and dynamics. Up to now, it retains a loyal following, and the 20th Anniversary Edition is a special nod to those customers who share our passion for driving,” says Steven Tan, President of Mazda Philippines.

All Mazda 6 models now come exclusively in a Sports Wagon body, the surest sign that Mazda Philippines knows what it's doing. The 20th Anniversary Edition goes for P2,200,000 while the regular trim costs P2,100,000.

Only 40 units of the Mazda 6 20th Anniversary Edition will be availble here—equally split between the Rhodium Premium White and Artisan Red Premium.

