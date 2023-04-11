The Mitsubishi Delica Mini makes you wish kei cars were sold here

Let’s be real for a moment: You don’t always need a large SUV. Unless you fill your car’s seats or haul cargo more often than not, you’re often the only person in it. That’s why we have a particular fondness for Japanese kei cars. These things are just right for tight roads and heavy traffic, and they’re surprisingly practical too despite the tiny footprint.

Just about every Japanese automaker has one for its home market, and the latest one from Mitsubishi has our attention, the Delica Mini. Yes, this model was shown a few months ago, but that was more of a preview than a full reveal. This time around, Mitsubishi has revealed the full specs of its pint-sized crossover.

The Delica Mini is based on the eK X Space that also has a Nissan version dubbed the Roox. Most of the panels on the Delica Mini are identical to the eK X Space, namely its fenders tailgate, and doors. And speaking of the doors, the Delica Mini has a pair of sliding ones at the back. It does get a unique front end treatment that echoes that of the full-sized Delica, and it gets loads of body cladding to beef up its exterior.

Inside, it’s nearly identical to the car it’s based on, but it does get water-resistant seat fabrics. It also gets a resin cargo floor for easy cleanup, hidden under floor storage, and even tray tables for back seat passengers. As for safety, the Delica Mini has adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist. So, despite its size, this tiny crossover is still loaded with safety features.

What about ground clearance, you ask? The two-wheel drive versions have 155mm, while the all-wheel drive models have 160mm. Okay, so it’s nowhere near the clearance of the Montero Sport and Pajero, but it’s still higher off the ground compared to most sedans and hatchbacks.

Also, the all-wheel drive models get larger tires, tougher suspension components, Grip Control, and even hill descent control. So while it won’t conquer rocky trails and deep rivers any time soon, it still has the software and hardware to make it somewhat capable off-road.

Unusually for a kei-car, the Delica Mini has two engine options. Both engines are three-cylinder units and carry a displacement of 660cc (per kei car regulations), but it’s available in naturally-aspirated or turbocharged versions. The non-turbo version has 52hp and 60Nm of torque, while the boosted engine has 64hp and 100Nm of torque. Both shift with a continuosly variable transmission.

If you’re curious, prices in Japan start at 1,804,000 Yen for the base two-wheel, non-turbo model. Meanwhile, the top-spec variant with all-wheel drive and a turbo retails for 2,238,500 Yen. That works out at around P740,030 to P918,269 at current conversion rates.