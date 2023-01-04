The new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is coming to PH this month

We were spoiled for choice when it came to small seven-seater launches in 2022. We saw the arrival of the new-generation Toyota Veloz and Honda BR-V, the first-ever Hyundai Stargazer, and the updated Mitsubishi Xpander. But Mitsubishi says there’s more to come this year.

The country’s second-largest automaker has just confirmed that it will launch the new-look Xpander Cross this month. The exact launch date? Mark your calendars for January 26, 2023.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Gymkhana legend and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block has passed away

Our 10 favorite Ken Block moments

We already know what the updated Xpander Cross looks like. After all, the MPV-slash-crossover premiered way back in August 2022 during that year’s Gaikindo Indonesia Interational Auto Show (GIIAS 2022). Still, it’s worth doing a recap on what’s new, along with a few things we can expect from the local-spec model.

For the 2023 model year, Mitsubishi gave the Xpander Cross a more masculine front end by redesigning the front bumper. It’s no longer an Xpander with extra cladding, thanks to a chunkier lower half. The grille design is different from the standard Xpander with its unique slats and elements. Of course, the new daytime running lights are present, and so are the T-shaped headlights.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Also new for 2023 are the wheels that feature a unique five-spoke design. Mitsubishi made an effort in changing the look of the plastic claddings that run the entire lower half of the vehicle. As for the rear, you get smoked taillights and a new bumper design for 2023.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We can expect the new Xpander Cross to feature the same new dashboard as seen in the standard Xpander. However, it remains to be seen if local versions will feature the digital instrument cluster and Montero Sport-like steering wheel.

As for the engine, it’s almost certain that it will use the 1.5-liter mill from the regular Xpander. That engine is good for 103hp and 141Nm of torque—about on-par in its class. We’re curious if the Philippine-spec will shift with a CVT or stick with a four-speed automatic. We’re also wondering if the local model will have Active Yaw Control (AYC). You know, like an Evo.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We’ll know more about it in a few weeks once the full specs are out. Until then, it’s time to count down the days before the launch.