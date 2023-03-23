The sub-P1.5 million Omoda 5 will be the first model of a new Chinese brand coming to the Philippines

If your memory is struggling to keep up with the current influx of Chinese car brands, prepare to be challenged even more as a new contender enters the fray. Omoda, a member of the Chery Group, is officially coming to the Philippine market this year.

At a recent virtual presscon, Omoda Philippines formally introduced itself to the Philippine media. The first product they will launch is the Omoda 5, a compact crossover powered by a 1.5-liter turbopetrol or a 1.6-liter turbopetrol engine, depending on the market. It will be priced competitively, with a target SRP below P1.5 million. An electric version is also coming, and we were told they want to bring this in in the future. In one of the slides two future models could also be seen but draped in covers: the Omoda 7 and the Omoda 3.

PHOTO BY Omoda Philippines

Omoda Philippines will be operated independently from its fellow Chery group marques (Chery, Jetour), its management assured us. They want to open 8 to 10 dealerships in 2023 and are looking into potential dealer partners, or perhaps even owning and operating the first dealerships themselves.

Omoda PH stressed that after-sales service and parts availability are very important to them. Omoda models will have a vehicle warranty not less than its competitors, so five years or 150,000km (whichever comes first) is the default. But representatives said this may still change before the Philippine launch—maybe even better than the numbers mentioned.

With so many new players, it’s certainly going to be an interesting year for the Philippine automotive industry.

PHOTO BY Omoda Philippines

