The 1,012hp Hennessey Mammoth is the ultimate Ram overlander

Looks like Texan-tuner Hennessey is branching out from building 1,000bhp+ Mustangs, six-wheeled pickup trucks and bespoke 400kph+ hypercars, because it has just announced a new options package that it’s calling the ‘Overland Edition’.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

These Bentley-inspired sneakers are as exclusive as the cars themselves

It’s alarming just how many riders in Metro Manila hate wearing helmets





PHOTO BY Hennessey

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The pack can be added to Hennessey’s versions of the RAM 1500 TRX – the Mammoth 900 and the Mammoth 1000 – and with the latter you do still get 1,012hp (the former makes do with just 900hp) so it’s not like the company is straying too far from its roots.

That also means that this is a monstrously powerful, V8-engined campsite, with the kit including “a wide range of user-friendly equipment for truck-based living”.

The living quarters itself is a rooftop tent that sits on top of a TRX bed rack, with a retractable 55-inch awning for a little more on-land protection from the elements. Also included in the Overland Edition are auxiliary fuel tanks, a pressurised water tank, a 28-inch wood-splitting axe, a shovel and LED lighting. All in it’ll cost you $19,950 (approx. P1,144,813) including installation.

Reckon you’d take this on your next family camping trip, folks?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.