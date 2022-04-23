Hennessey has begun production of the earth-shaking Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX

First announced back in 2020, the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX is now officially in production. Which means it’s time for us all to submit our unconditional surrender and welcome it as our new overlord.

No point fighting it, is there? The Dodge RAM TRX pickup on which it’s based was hardly a shrinking violet to begin with, churning out 702hp and 880Nm of torque from its 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat engine.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

However, with a 2.65-liter supercharger, high-flow fuel injectors, and induction system thrown into the mix, Hennessey has hauled those respective figures up to 1,012bhp and 1,312Nm. That’s the same amount of power produced by the four-wheels-only Mammoth 1000 TRX, which is said to be capable of 0-60mph (97kph) in 3.2sec and a quarter-mile sprint in 11.4sec.

The addition of an entire other axle to accommodate wheels five and six adds an extra four feet to the load bed, bringing the total length of the 6x6 to 7.19 meters.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

“Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11,” said company founder and CEO John Hennessey, “but the Mammoth 1000 6x6 is definitely turned up to 12! Everything on the Mammoth 6x6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing—plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road. It’s the undisputed king of the road.”

No arguments from us. The Mammoth 1000 6x6 gets a ‘mountain off-road kit’ that features Bilstein suspension, locking rear axles and 37-inch tires fitted over the 20-inch rims. There’s also a bespoke interior—the least you’d expect really when prices start from $449,950 (P23.6 million). At least that includes the cost of the base RAM.

More photos of the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX:

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

