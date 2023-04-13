MIAS 2023: The updated Subaru Evoltis has landed in PH priced at P3.78-M

What’s the car you think of when you see the word Subaru? Typically, it’s the WRX or the Forester, but the brand has other solid offerings in the lineup too. One of these is the Evoltis, and the updated model has just landed in the country.

Making its local debut during the 2023 Manila International Auto Show, the new Evoltis was first revealed back in June 2022 in the US. With that, the midsize crossover features a new look, along with updated trims inside and tech upgrades.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The most obvious change to the exterior is the front fascia. The 2023 Evoltis features new headlights, grille arrangement, and bumper for a more aggressive look. It follows Subaru’s new design language as seen in the new Crosstrek, WRX, and Impreza. The new Evoltis also features a new alloy wheel designs and a few tweaks to the rear end.

Inside, it looks largely similar to the pre-facelift version, save for a few trim changes. It also gets a few software updates to its infotainment system. The facelift model retains the outgoing model’s seating arrangement of 2+2+3, allowing for seven occupants inside. It also comes standard with a Harmann Kardon sound system and a massive panoramic sunroof.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

But where Subaru made significant updates is in the aspect of safety tech. The EyeSight active safety system receives a a wider field of view. This allows the system to better recognize pedestrians and cyclists, and detect them sooner. On top of that, it has automatic emergency steering as part of the 2023 update.

Carried over from the present model is the 2.4-liter, turbocharged boxer engine. It’s good for 260hp and 376Nm of torque, so it’s punchy enough for its size. Symmetric all-wheel drive is, of course, standard. If you’re feeling more adventurous, the X-Mode system should help you on tougher terrain.

The 2023 Subaru Evoltis is available in one variant priced at P3.78 million. What do you think of the updated SUV?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia