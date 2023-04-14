MIAS 2023: Subaru Forester GT Edition launched, yours for P2.298-M

Subaru Philippines has been pretty busy during this year’s Manila International Auto Show. Aside from launching the new-look Evoltis in the country, it also quietly rolled out the subtly updated Outback. But Subaru isn’t quite done yet as it introduces another new model to the lineup.

The third Subaru model to make its local debut is the Forester GT Edition. It’s a fitting launch, too, given that the facelifted Forester landed in the country during last year’s running of MIAS. This isn’t the first time the Forester received the GT Edition treatment. The pre-facelift model got the special appearance package three years ago...literally right before lockdown.

PHOTO BY Subaru

But back to the present, the new GT Edition gets a new kit that complements the styling update. It gets a newly designed front lip, sleeker side skirts, a larger tailgate spoiler, and a rear bumper extension. The spoiler aside, the attachments made to the Forester’s body are finished in silver. Completing the GT Edition exterior look is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels that’s exclusive to this model.

Moving inside, the Forester GT Edition gets diamond-quilted designer leather seats that are said to be ‘inspired by European grand tourers’. The seats come embossed with the GT Edition logo to set it apart from the standard Forester.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Like the previous Forester GT Edition, there are no mechanical differences between the new GT Edition and the regular Forester. That means it still uses a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder boxer engine that produces 154hp and 196Nm of torque. All-wheel drive is, of course, standard in the Forester GT Edition.

The new Forester GT Edition also benefits from EyeSight 4.0, Subaru’s latest advanced driver assist system. That means it gets improved stereo cameras that are able to detect obstacles even better than the previous system. It also includes features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning, just to name a few.

PHOTO BY Subaru

The Subaru Forester GT Edition retails for P2,298,000, P130,000 over the Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight.