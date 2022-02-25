Shell PH open its 400th Shell Helix Oilchange+ outlet

Pilipinas Shell has marked a new milestone as it has just opened the 400th Shell Helix Oilchange+ outlet in the country.

The new outlet is located at the Shell station on C5 South Link, and it offers services like a comprehensive Signature Service Check that utilizes modern tools to check brake fluid levels, test coolants, and other diagnostics. Trained mechanics can also use on-board diagnostic 2 (OBD2) equipment to check a vehicle’s health in under 10 minutes.

As with other Shell Helix Oilchange+ branches, the new facility also has access to integrated vehicle service history data that lets mechanics get information on any previous checks, repairs, or other jobs that have been done on a specific vehicle at other Shell outlets.

PHOTO BY Pilipinas Shell

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We are continuously expanding Shell Helix Oilchange+ outlets to anticipate the needs of Filipinos on the move. Our outlets across the country assure Filipinos that they have somewhere to go to when they need a regular vehicle check or help in an emergency,” says Shell Retail Lubricants manager Rem Pine. “We care for our customer’s safety, especially while on the road. With our high-quality lubricants and expert service, we want to keep you and your vehicle going.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.