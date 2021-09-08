Castrol’s Power1 Ultimate fully synthetic motorcycle engine oils are now available in PH

Motorcycle owners looking for new engine oil to use for their bikes now have more options, as Castrol Philippines has just launched its Power1 Ultimate range of fully synthetic products.

Castrol claims this line is its best two-wheeler oil to date, engineered specifically for improved acceleration, increased engine wear protection, smoother rides, better engine cooling, and extended service life.

“The new Castrol Power1 Ultimate is the product of Castrol’s liquid engineering expertise meant to dramatically enhance the riding experience with more power and acceleration that riders can feel,” said Maria Tanada, Castrol head of country, Philippines. “Discerning professionals and enthusiasts are at the forefront of POWER1 Ultimate, inspiring its potent five-in-one formula that makes it among the best performing motorcycle oils that the world has to offer.”

The Power1 Ultimate engine oils are available in three different viscosities, each sold in one-liter packages. There’s 5W-40 oil for scooters priced at P450, 5W-40 for bikes priced at P415, and 10W-50 for superbikes priced at P530.

“Being amongst the best that Castrol and the world have to offer in two-wheeler lubricants, we are thrilled to finally introduce the Castrol Power1 Ultimate range in the country to empower Filipino riders to push towards new boundaries in their riding experience,” Tanada added. “Serious riders must try [this] out to experience a whole new meaning of superior performance and acceleration.”

