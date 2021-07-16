You can now drive between Tarlac and Nueva Ecija via the first 18km portion of CLLEX

Good news for residents of the north: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has officially opened the first 18km portion of the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX).

This first part of the four-lane expressway starts at the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway/Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway connection in Tarlac City and stretches all the way to the Aliaga-Guimba Road in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija. For those looking to use the newly opened segment, take note that the entire CLLEX is a toll-free expressway.

The three sections opened were the 4.10km Tarlac Section, the 6.4km Rio Chico River Bridge Section with the 1.5km Rio Chico Viaduct, and the Aliaga Section with ramps at Guimba-Aliaga Road.

PHOTO BY DPWH on Facebook

The remaining portions of the P11.811 billion project are the 10.3km Cabanatuan Section (Contract Package 4) and the Zaragoza Interchange Section (Contract Package 5). The former is already at 88.7% completion, while the latter is at 26.9%. Once fully operational, CLLEX is expected to cut travel time between Tarlac City and Cabanatuan City from 70 minutes to just 20 minutes.

Have any of you tried using this new expressway yet? Share your thoughts in the comments.

