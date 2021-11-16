GAC Motor is offering up to P296k in discounts until the end of 2021

GAC Motor is ending the year with a massive two-month-long promo that includes hefty cash discounts across the brand’s lineup.
There are cash savings up for grabs with several models, from budget-friendly crossovers like the GA4 and the GS3 to the more premium offerings like the GN8 and the GS8. Most notable are the P296,000 discount on the top-spec GN8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT GT Luxury and the P229,00 off on the GS8 Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x4 GL.
There’s quite a few to take in, so we’ve compiled everything in a table instead. You can check them out below.
|
Model
|
SRP
|
Discounted price
|GA4 1.5 Gas AT GE
|858,000
|793,000
|GS3 1.3 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT GE
|1,058,000
|952,200
|GS3 1.5 AT Premiere
|958,000
|862,200
|GS3 1.5 Gas 6-Speed AT GS
|888,000
|799,200
|GS4 1.5 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT
|1,168,000
|1,087,000
|GS8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x4 GL
|2,288,000
|2,059,000
|GS8 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x2 Sports GE
|2,088,000
|1,879,000
|GS8 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x2 Premiere
|1,760,000
|1,602,000
|GN6 1.5 Gas Turbo AT GE
|1,350,000
|1,215,000
|GN8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT GT Luxury
|2,958,000
|2,662,000
|GN8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT Premiere
|1,988,000
|1,838,000
|GAC GA8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT GE
|1,988,000
|1,789,000
GAC also has reservation and service vouchers available through its official Lazada flagship store. Those who purchase these will have a chance to win a brand-new GS8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x2 Sports GE. Each purchase is equivalent to one raffle entry.
Are any of these deals worth considering, readers? If there are some that piqued your interest, take note that these offers are only available until December 31, 2021.
