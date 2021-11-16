GAC Motor is offering up to P296k in discounts until the end of 2021

GAC Motor is ending the year with a massive two-month-long promo that includes hefty cash discounts across the brand’s lineup.

There are cash savings up for grabs with several models, from budget-friendly crossovers like the GA4 and the GS3 to the more premium offerings like the GN8 and the GS8. Most notable are the P296,000 discount on the top-spec GN8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT GT Luxury and the P229,00 off on the GS8 Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x4 GL.

There’s quite a few to take in, so we’ve compiled everything in a table instead. You can check them out below.

Model SRP Discounted price GA4 1.5 Gas AT GE 858,000 793,000 GS3 1.3 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT GE 1,058,000 952,200 GS3 1.5 AT Premiere 958,000 862,200 GS3 1.5 Gas 6-Speed AT GS 888,000 799,200 GS4 1.5 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 1,168,000 1,087,000 GS8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x4 GL 2,288,000 2,059,000 GS8 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x2 Sports GE 2,088,000 1,879,000 GS8 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x2 Premiere 1,760,000 1,602,000 GN6 1.5 Gas Turbo AT GE 1,350,000 1,215,000 GN8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT GT Luxury 2,958,000 2,662,000 GN8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT Premiere 1,988,000 1,838,000 GAC GA8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT GE 1,988,000 1,789,000

GAC also has reservation and service vouchers available through its official Lazada flagship store. Those who purchase these will have a chance to win a brand-new GS8 2.0 Gas Turbo 6-Speed AT 4x2 Sports GE. Each purchase is equivalent to one raffle entry.

Are any of these deals worth considering, readers? If there are some that piqued your interest, take note that these offers are only available until December 31, 2021.

