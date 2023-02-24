Pagani, the man behind the cars, is now making music

It’s no great stretch to say that Paganis have always created sonorous sounds. In fact, it’s all too easy to get a head full of steam and start calling them musical.

This is not what’s happening here.

Yes, if the entire orchestra behind Horacio didn’t give so much away already, we’re talking about actual music. Back when Pagani first introduced the Utopia—to an audience in the Teatro Lirico in Milan, as you do—he then handed the stage to the Symphonic Orchestra of the Milan Conservatory. As you do.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Are the ‘doble plaka’ law’s fines discriminatory against riders?

Will the next-gen Toyota Innova still be made in the Philippines?

Just beforehand, however, Mr Pagani “sat at the piano and played the first few notes of a tune he composed as a young man,” which the orchestra then picked up and belted out.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Milanese composer and pianist Vincenzo Parisi said that he’d expanded “three themed motifs devised by Horacio Pagani in the early 1980s” into “a narrative arc which celebrates the story of the designer, from the pampas of Argentina to the first cars he designed and the creation of the brand-new Pagani Utopia.” And we were chuffed when we finally nailed the solo to Free Bird.

By now, you’re likely curious to hear what a classical composition, inspired and written by a superlative supercar manufacturer, might sound like. And if not... well, go back to whatever else you assault your ears with.

Here’s the Spotify link to check it out for yourself, but you can also search for it on Amazon or YouTube Music if that’s more your speed. But believe us when we say it’s no joke—don’t expect tire squeals or someone trying to mimic a V12 with a bassoon.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

After the performance, Horacio expressed pretty heartfelt thanks, as you’d expect for a group of people who’d just told your life story through song. Unless that person was Andrew Lloyd Webber, of course.

“It was very moving to appear on this stage and play the notes I wrote as a youngster and it was a privilege to do so alongside the Symphonic Orchestra of the Milan Conservatory,” said Horacio.

“I am immensely grateful to Vincenzo Parisi. He started with just a cassette and a small tape recorder, but he was able to transcribe a score to be played by 48 musicians. I never studied music.

“I just sat at the piano until I was able to express what was in my mind, pieces that I would never have thought would be played in this light. But this music now has a name: Utopia.”

OK, so the name reads a bit like a rock opera, but there’s no arguing with the rest. After all, Paganis have always created sonorous sounds...

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.