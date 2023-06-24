Hyundai EVs and MPVs will be on display at SM Megamall this weekend

Not sure what to do this weekend? Want to catch a nice movie? Looking for a good deal on the latest Hyundais? If somehow you're a special person and can relate to all three questions, you should go to SM Megamall this June 24-25, 2023 weekend.

As part of its global partnership with Sony Pictures for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) is holding a car display at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall this weekend. Available for viewing inside the mall are the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Staria, Stargazer, and Creta.

The Ioniq electric vehicles, in particular, can be seen in the latest Spider-Man animated movie. Not on display in Megamall but also seen in the movie is the flying version of Hyundai's Prophecy EV.

“Hyundai Motor is more than a car company. We are committed to finding ways to enhance people’s mobility experience. The month of June marks our founding anniversary as Hyundai Motor Philippines,” said Cecil Capacete, Managing Director of HMPH. “Which brings me to share the variety of activities we have prepared for our first anniversary. The festivities begin here at the Megamall Fashion Hall. Today, not only are we officially opening our interactive booth, but also rolling out our month-long raffle promo. Then this coming Sunday, we are hosting a mini-concert featuring rock icon Bamboo. The celebrations will be extended all the way up to the end of July, with another major activity in Alabang focused on our existing Hyundai owners”.

Yes, he said raffle, one of our favorite words. Basically HMPH will raffle off 48 discount rewards of varying amounts ranging from P10,000 to P100,000. Best drop by if you have more questions.

See you in Megamall?