Hyundai’s latest EVs can be seen in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

If you have Fast & Furious fatigue and you’re starting to rankle when you hear the word “family,” there is another franchise in theaters other than Vin Diesel’s never-ending sequels. And the good news is, it also has interesting cars.

Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures are joining forces again this summer on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the hit animated flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released back in 2018.

The new movie features a flying version of the Hyundai’s Prophecy concept EV model and its future mobility vision. Hyundai’s acclaimed Ioniq all-electric vehicles can also be seen in various scenes.

The collaboration comes from a global promotional partnership that Hyundai Motor inked with Sony Pictures in 2020. Keen eyes may have seen Hyudais in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with the Ioniq 5 EV and Tucson SUV, and Uncharted (2022) with the Tucson Beast concept SUV and various production cars.

In the new movie, which opened in the Philippines last May 31, 2023, audiences will see the ‘Flying Prophecy,’ a version of the real-world concept car that inspired the design of Ioniq 6, the ‘Electrified Streamliner’ that recently won three World Car of the Year honors and a ‘Gold’ iF Design Award.

The new Spidey movie also features several of Hyundai Motor’s future mobility concepts for revitalizing cities, including advanced air mobility (AAM), a new form of mobility utilizing air space to reduce transit time; purpose-built vehicles (PBV), an eco-friendly urban mobility device to accommodate diverse lifestyles; and Hub, a space for mobility transfer and community activities. The movie also has a fictional self-driving robotaxi based on the Hyundai Pony, Hyundai Motor’s first-ever proprietary model. All are shown in the context of “Nueva York,” a city in the Spider-Verse in the year 2099.

“Through our partnership, we aim to present our future mobility vision with entertainment content that younger generations love,” said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “This campaign will be welcomed by customers and we hope to build a positive momentum for the Hyundai brand.”

“During our long-standing relationship with Hyundai, their team continues to create impressive campaigns that capture the very essence of the brand. Utilizing music from the film’s soundtrack, Hyundai has created a stylish and cutting-edge marketing campaign that perfectly aligns their innovative products with one of the most iconic superhero characters,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Excited to watch? What Marvel fatigue?

