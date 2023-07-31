Isuzu PH turns over Traviz rescue vehicles to Oriental Mindoro

With the crazy weather these days, people need vehicles they can trust. Last July 27, 2023, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) turned over 16 units of the Traviz Rescue Vehicle to the 2nd District of Oriental Mindoro.

In a formal ceremony, Isuzu Calapan handed the units to Hon. Alfonso Umali Jr., Representative of 2nd District of Oriental Mindoro, Hon. Jean Paulo Umali, Board Member, Hon. Aristeo Baldos, Mayor of Pinamalayan and Hon. Ferdinand Maliwanag, Mayor of Mansalay.

Due to inclement weather, IPC President Tetsuya Fujita couldn’t attend in person and sent a recorded message expressing the company’s gratitude to the province for its continued trust on Isuzu vehicles. “It is our honor to be part of this program to assist in helping our kababayans here in Mindoro especially during this rainy season, when there are a lot of typhoons and disaster,” said Fujita.

IPC had already delivered Traviz Rescue Vehicles to this LGU, which are now being utilized in different barangays in the area. The recent delivery will still be part of the LGU’s continuous campaign to modernize and strengthen its rescue efforts, and will be distributed to 136 barangays in the province.

Congressman Umali also shared why their district continues to choose Isuzu trucks: “We trust Isuzu Traviz due to its mobility—dahil sa reliability, matibay at sigurado tayo.”

IPC also highlighted its Isuzu Advantage of providing excellent after-sales service to its customers nationwide, bolstered by its strong dealer network and nationwide parts availability. On top of that the company also offers free safety and eco-drive training, on-site servicing through Isuzu Mobile Medic, and fleet servicing and assessment conducted by its expert service technicians and Japanese truck engineers.

