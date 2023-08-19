Isuzu PH offers trips and discounts if you buy a D-Max or MU-X

Did you miss air travel? So did we. If you buy a new Isuzu D-Max or MU-X soon, you might get a chance to go to some lovely destinations.

Isuzu Philippines Corporation customers may soon enjoy traveling for free through its Drive & Fly promo. From August 15 to October 31, 2023, customers who will purchase an Isuzu D-Max and Isuzu MU-X can win a trip for two to Tokyo, or trip for four to Boracay or Palawan.

For a chance to win, customers must book a test drive at any Isuzu dealerships nationwide or at any Isuzu display and caravan within the raffle period. Then they will fill out the raffle coupon at their respective Isuzu dealer after they have completed their sales transactions. Three winners will be announced and notified by November, and the travel period must be within four months after winner validation and acceptance of prize, terms and conditions apply.

Also, all existing Isuzu customers who will purchase an Isuzu D-Max or Isuzu MU-X from the same period can avail of the new Valued Isuzu Partner (VIP) Promo, and get an additional P20,000 cash discount on top of any existing promo or a P25,000 f Isuzu VIP Coupon. These can be used to purchase parts and accessories at any Isuzu dealerships nationwide.

With raffle entries limited to those who purchase a new Isuzu, and not, say, anyone who test drives, the chances of winning are actually quite good. Time to dust off the luggage?

