MPTC’s new spinoff unit will provide smart parking services in congested cities

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) is expanding its services and has now launched a new spinoff unit, MPT Mobility. It will house all of the MPTC’s non-toll-related enterprises, comprising of several subsidiary companies.

One subsidiary is Dibz, a smart parking services group that will offer pre-booked parking, valet services, and parking management. It was created mainly to address parking needs in highly congested urban locations.

Another is One Hub, a new centralized customer response organization that will address various concerns in all digital touchpoints of MPTC. This will be possible through customer-listening tools like real-time chats on a website, a portal, or a smartphone app. It aims to accelerate the MPTC group’s inquiry response and case resolutions as well as the processing of all customer concerns.

Easytrip Services Corporation—a familiar brand for many motorists who use any of the MPTC-operated tollways—will now also fall under MPT Mobility along with NLEX Drive & Dine. The latter is a toll service facility available along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

Other subsidiaries of MPT Mobility include Southbound Express Services, Business Development, and Spot On Advertising.

“We are very excited about the launch. Digitalization is inevitable. We needed to be at the forefront of leveraging its adoption and transcend our core tollways business using the latest digital technology,” said MPT Mobility president and general manager Raul Ignacio. “What MPT Mobility has to offer addresses a variety of customer needs and provides them with operation and life conveniences via a digital interface. These digital solutions are all about improving mobility for the Filipino people.”

