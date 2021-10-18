Fuel-price hike alert: Gas prices to go up by P1.80/L, diesel by P1.50/L tomorrow

Fuel prices in the Philippines are once again set to increase tomorrow, October 19, 2021. This is already the third week in a row that we’re seeing these prices go up. *sigh*

This time, gas and diesel prices will be going up by P1.80 and P1.50 per liter, respectively. Just to backtrack a bit, the price of petrol has already gone up by a total of P2.75 per liter and diesel by P3.55 per liter over the past two weeks alone.

Fuel companies such as Petron, Caltex, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and Unioil have all released their respective advisories via social media. Expect other brands not included in this list to make the same adjustments tomorrow. Rest assured, we’ll be updating this story once as we receive more details. For now, you can check out the posts below:

