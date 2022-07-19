Royal Enfield opens its doors in Bacoor, Cavite

Royal Enfield’s motorcycles have grown increasingly popular here in our market over the past few years. Along with the brand’s growth, we’ve also started seeing its dealer network in the country expand little by little.

Last week, Hardcore Brothers Custom Motorcycles—the exclusive distributor of Royal Enfield motorcycles in the Philippines—announced the official opening of the newest RE dealership in Bacoor, Cavite.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Royal Enfield Bacoor is the brand’s first dealership located south of the metro. It houses a wide array of models on display, including the Himalayan, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650. There’s also a full service center with multiple working bays located at the new facility.

This new dealership also features several RE-branded gear and apparel. Shirts, jackets, gloves, shoes, bags, helmets—you name it. And if you just want to lounge around or even take a quick history lesson on the brand, you can read up on the history tidbits displayed around the showroom.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

“Cavite. Dubbed as the historical capital of the Philippines, the province is home to some of our national heroes. The rich cultural and historical heritage make Caviteños a fan of anything classic, nostalgic, or that has lots of character like Royal Enfield.” said Royal Enfield Bacoor operations manager Ariel Alvarez.

“Our Royal Enfield Bacoor showroom experience goes beyond the bikes, the gear, the apparel, and the add-ons for your bikes,”added Royal Enfield Bacoor marketing manager Bea Almeda. “We offer smiles, stories, and a family atmosphere.”

Royal Enfield Bacoor is located at G/F Altrove Building, Bacoor Boulevard in Bacoor, Cavite. It is open from 9am to 6pm from Tuesday to Sunday. You can check out more photos of the new dealership below.

Photos of the new Royal Enfield dealership in Bacoor:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

