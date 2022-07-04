Southstar Drug now has a drive-thru store

Southstar Drug opened recently its first drive-thru store in Muntinlupa City, as it continues to adapt to consumer needs in the new normal, parent Robinsons Retail Holdings (RRHI) said.

Christine Tueres, group general manager of RRHI’s drugstore segment, said Southstar Drug prides itself in coming up with innovative ways to reach its customers. It has 591 branches nationwide and is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.

Southstar Drug deputy general manager Thad Sanchez added that the opening of the drive-thru store is in line with the company’s thrust for customer-centricity.

ALSO READ:

There’s now a 7-Eleven drive-through in the country

The new LTO Estancia is a one-stop shop for your driver’s license renewal requirements

Trade partners who attended the event include Billy Liu, general manager and country chairman of Caltex Philippines; Joey Ochave, president of RiteMED; Luis Go, president of Bellkenz; Ermello Villaroman, corporate VP of Unilab; Luis Reyes, commercial VP of GCash; Addy Caro, commercial director of Unilever Selecta; Joel Chiong, oncology head of Novartis; and Maricel Ramirez of RFF Gasoline & Service Station.

Continue reading below ↓

RRHI currently has 937 drugstores and over 2,000 TGP franchised stores nationwide, and is also one of DOH’s partners for its Resbakuna sa Botika program for COVID-19 vaccination through drugstore banners Southstar Drug, Rose Pharmacy, and TGP.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Southstar Drug is sold online in GoCart.ph and operates its own e-commerce site along with Rose Pharmacy.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made. Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. and Summit Media, which publishes Reportr and Top Gear Philippines, are both part of the Gokongwei Group.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.