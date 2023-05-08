Over 1,000 citations issued in first three days of single ticketing system

As you know by now, the single ticketing system pilot program was rolled out last May 2, 2023. Since then, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the implementation has been smooth. With that, it will only be a matter of time before all cities in the National Capital Region will follow suit.

Of course, there was also a fair number of motorists apprehended during the first few days of the program. In case you’re curious, San Juan mayor Francis Zamora has the numbers. In an interview with DZMM Teleradyo, Zamora, who is also the chairman of the Metro Manila Council, said that over 1,000 motorists were issued fined during the first three days of the pilot phase.

Zamora added that there were over 100 violations issued in San Juan City. “Dito po sa San Juan, over 100 violators po ‘no, at doon naman po sa mga nag-rollout sa ibang lungsod, more or less a total of 1,000 in the first 3 days,” said the mayor. If that’s the case, that’s a rough average of 300 to 350 citations a day in the cities covered by the pilot program.

In case you need a refresher, the cities included in the pilot program are San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila and Caloocan.

For now, digital payment of fines is not available, and the demerit system will be on hold pending the Land Transportation Office’s approval. That said, the ‘special device’ that will make digital payments possible will be issued to MMDA’s traffic constables by the third week of May, and that the regionwide implementation of the single ticketing system will be in a matter of weeks.

