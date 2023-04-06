Average speeds on NLEX have been as slow as 5kph today

Holy Week and expressways. Name a more incompatible duo.

In terms of motoring, this time of year is often known for two things. One of them is Metro Manila turning into a living, breathing ghost town. While you will still see cars and motorcycles on the road, the volume is reduced so much that you almost have war flashbacks to the initial lockdowns of 2020. It’s a refreshing reprieve for those who choose to stay in the city for Holy Week.

So, where do all those cars go? That’s where the second thing comes in. You see, many people choose to retreat to the province during this holiday period, meaning they all congregate on the expressways headed out of the city. The end result? Carmageddon.

How bad does it get? Well, the average speeds along NLEX today have been as slow as 5kph. That’s the equivalent of a slightly brisk walk. For proof, check out this most recent traffic advisory from the NLEX Corporation. Yes, folks, it’s that bad.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Then again, we were warned. Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) told us to expect an increase in vehicle volume this week. How has your highway experience been today? Let us know in the comments.

See Also