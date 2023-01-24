New pedestrian stairs, linear park connected to Binondo-Intramuros Bridge now open

It’s been nearly a year since the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge was first opened to the public. Now, it looks like there have been significant developments in the area.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has inaugurated the new pedestrian stairs connecting the bridge to a new linear park.





The park has benches and pavers for leisure and recreational activities. The stairs—which are built on three locations—improve accessibility for pedestrians not only to the park but also to other areas of both Binondo and Intramuros.

This is a far cry from what we saw back when the bridge first opened. If you want to see more of that, you can check out this previous story.

More photos of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge pedestrian stairs and linear park:

