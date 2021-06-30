DPWH eyeing “substantial completion” of Binondo-Intramuros Bridge by December 2021

It looks like the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge won’t be opening as soon as people were expecting.

In a recent statement, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced that it is eyeing the “substantial completion” of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge by December 2021. You may recall that back in February, the agency said that the bridge will be completed by September this year. For more context, the construction was at 50% completion back in February, and now it’s at 70%.

Currently, the DPWH is working on the construction of the access ramps of the bridge. There will be a 298m ramp at the Binondo side of the bridge along Muelle Dela Industria Street, while the Intramuros side will have a 191m up-ramp along Magallanes/Riverside Drive and a 164m down-ramp along Solana Street.

PHOTO BY DPWH on Facebook

The project is part of the Metro Manila Logistics Improvement Program. Once completed, this China-funded bridge will connect the two major districts in Manila and is expected to serve around 30,000 vehicles per day. It will also supposedly help preserve the existing Jones, Delpan, and MacArthur Bridges by redirecting and ultimately reducing traffic in those areas.

So, are you looking forward to using this new bridge once it finally opens? Share your two cents in the comments.

