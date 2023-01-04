Reminder: Portions of C5-Ortigas and C5-Pasig Boulevard remain closed

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) closed off portions of the C5-Ortigas and C5-Pasig Boulevard flyovers due to the ongoing rehabilitation works. This was supposed to last until December 30, but it looks like the project is going to need a bit more time than expected.

The agency has now released an advisory to remind motorists to exercise caution while driving on the expansion joints under repair. The roadworks are still scheduled for 10pm to 5am daily, but there are temporary covers on the uncompleted sections that motorists still have to take note of.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is coming to PH this month

Toyota Wigo gets slight price bump to start 2023

The advisory reads: “Once completed, the rehabilitation will ensure the safety of motorists traversing the flyovers. Take caution and bring extra patience on the road!”

Well, emphasis on the latter. We all probably need some of that regardless of which road we’re driving on. You can check out the official advisory below. Drive safe out there, guys.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

DPWH advisory on C5-Ortigas and C5-Pasig Boulevard rehabilitation works:

See Also