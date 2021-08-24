The new CALAX Silang East Interchange is now open

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officially inaugurated the new Silang East Interchange along the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) earlier today, delivering on its promise to open the new segment by the third quarter of the year.

With the opening of the new interchange, motorists can now travel from Mamplasan in Biñan, Laguna all the way to Tibig Road in Silang, Cavite. This newly opened segment is expected to serve 5,000 motorists daily and help reroute traffic from Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, and Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road.

Depending on the point of entry or exit, toll rates range from P14-P64 for Class 1 vehicles, P29-P128 for Class 2, and P43-P192 for Class 3.

“We are grateful for the trust and continued partnership with the government of the Philippines in providing the much-needed mobility infrastructure in the form of CALAX to help boost tourism and economic activity in the CALABARZON Region,” said MPT South president and general manager Roberto Bontia.

“CALAX is included in the Luzon Spine Expressway Network—a master plan aimed at increasing the high standard highway network by three-fold,” said DPWH secretary Mark Villar. “We are now closer to our dream of connecting the northernmost part of Luzon to its southernmost portion.”

At this point, the remaining CALAX access points to be built are the Kawit, Daang Hari, Governor’s Drive, and Aguinaldo Highway interchanges. The DPWH expects to open the entire 45km network by early 2022.

