Quarantine passes are still required in Caloocan City under MECQ

Caloocan City has announced its residents must still present their color-coded quarantine passes issued by the local government despite Metro Manila’s shift to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), in order to control the number of people heading out of their homes.

Last week, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) had decided that quarantine passes will no longer be required in the capital region, but Mayor Oscar Malapitan of Caloocan City said that the LGU has the final say on this matter.

“Nasa desisyon ng LGU ito,” Malapitan wrote in a Facebook post. “Hangga’t hindi natin binabawi ang ating kautusan hinggil sa paggamit ng quarantine pass ay patuloy pa rin ang implementasyon nito.”

The mayor also reminded his constituents that the stay-at-home policy for unauthorized persons outside their residence is still being enforced.

The current MECQ period will be implemented in Metro Manila until August 31. Under this quarantine classification, outdoor and indoor restaurant dining remains banned, as well as the operations of personal care services like salons, barbershops, and spas. The unified 8pm-to-4am curfew will still be imposed.

