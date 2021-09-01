Vaccinated motorists can once again score fuel discounts at Caltex

Missed Caltex’s ‘Biyaheng Bakunado’ promo for vaccinated customers back in July? If you’ve since gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 jab, here’s your chance to avail yourself of the fuel company’s discounts.

From September 1 to 21, Caltex Philippines is doing a second run of the promo, which allows vaccinated customers to get fuel discounts of P3 per liter for Platinum and Silver with Techron, and P2 per liter for Diesel with Techron D. All you need to do is find the closest participating station (click here for the full list), and present a valid ID as well as a vaccination card showing you’ve had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Your name and other details on the vaccination card and the ID have to match, of course.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As before, you need to avail of this personally at participating stations, where you will be required to fill out a log sheet with your personal details. There’s still a daily limit of 60 liters and two transactions, and other discounts and loyalty programs may not be applied in conjunction with this promo.

“We continue to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated when they have the opportunity to do so in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from the disease,” said Billy Liu, country chairman of Caltex Philippines. “We also remain committed to promoting health and safety among our employees and customers. This is why we are bringing back Biyaheng Bakunado fuel discount promo for our motorists.”

Spread the word to your vaccinated family members and friends.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.