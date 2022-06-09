CAVITEX C5 Link flyover extension over 95% done, ‘opening soon’

Here’s something to look forward to if you’re someone who frequently uses the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX): The Cavitex C5 Link flyover extension is scheduled to open not too long from now.

While no exact date of operation has been announced yet, Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) president Raul Ignacio shared following an inspection of the project that it will be “opening soon.”

“With Cavitex C5 Link flyover extension opening soon, we urge our motorists to have an Easytrip RFID installed and use it when traveling through our expressways, such as Cavitex and Cavitex C5 Link for seamless travel, and avoiding long queues at the cash lanes,” Ignacio said.

PHOTO BY CAVITEX Infrastructure Corporation

The 1.6km extension that will connect to the C5 Link Flyover is already more than 95% complete, the CIC said in a statement. Once finished and open to the public, the new piece of infrastructure will serve as a convenient means for accessing SLEX and C5 from Merville, and vice versa.

CIC has also brought up the plan to move the Merville entry and exit ramps once the extension becomes operational. The company is currently discussing moving the ramps from their current location to the front of Shell C5 Southlink to improve the flow of traffic.

As a whole, Cavitex C5 Link is aiming to cater to 50,000 motorists daily once the entire project is finished. It will also supposedly cut travel time from Cavitex to areas in southern Metro Manila like Makati City and Pasay City to less than 40 minutes. Is this something you plan to use on the regular once it’s completed?

Continue reading below ↓

And in case you missed it, toll rates for Cavitex recently went up. You can check out the changes here.

